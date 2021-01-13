Kim Reynolds delivers Iowa Condition of the State address

Des Moines, Ia. (WOWT) - Governor Kim Reynolds started her address focused on Iowa’s future as it moves forward from a difficult year.

“We took a hit like everyone else but we didn’t falter. Because of conservative budgeting, diverse economy, and the decision to keep over 80% of our businesses open, and because of the tenacity of our people Iowa isn’t facing a massive budget shortfall like many states,” Reynolds said.

The pandemic and the intricate problems it caused across the state took up the majority of her time. This included schools and the difficulty of remote learning. With a big promise, she hopes to remedy some of the issues families faced.

“Let’s plant a stake in the ground and declare that every part of Iowa will have affordable high-speed broadband by 2025 and we will get there by committing $450,000,000 over that time. Which will leverage millions more in private investment giving Iowa the biggest build out of high speed Internet in the country,” Reynolds said.

The fight for racial equality and riots over the summer and into last week earned a mention and proposed action.

“I’ll be introducing a bill that protects law enforcement in continuing our march towards racial justice. The bill will make it clear that if you riot or attack our men and women in uniform you will be punished and we won’t stand for it. The bill will also be on racial profiling and other forms of the bear doing treatment because no action should ever be taken based on the color of someone’s skin,” Reynolds said.

And then there was a natural disaster, the destructive derecho. The hurricane-forced wind destroyed homes and crops as it swept across the state leaving thousands without power.

“Iowans showed more patience more gratitude and more hope than anyone else they’ve ever seen,” Reynolds said.

The Governor received a lot of support inside the Capitol but not everyone is happy.

The Iowa Democratic Party released a statement after Kim Reynolds’ address saying it was detached from reality and they wanted to see her use her platform to promote mask wearing, social distancing and discuss plans to get Iowans vaccinated.

