Douglas County expands age range in Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine rollout

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health Department confirmed Wednesday that those ages 65-74 will also be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations when Phase 1B is implemented in the coming weeks.

Phase 1B initially prioritized those ages 75 and older, but that group will now include those ages 65 and older; next up in Phase 1B will be first responders, frontline workers who can’t work from home or social distance at work, and educators.

The county said Tuesday that age adjustment would add about 45,000 people to Phase 1B. DCHD attributed the changes to adjustments in vaccine availability.

Phase 1A is still underway, according to a DCHD release. Phase 1B is expected to begin in late January or early February.

Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, long‐term care residents and staff, vaccinators, home healthcare, behavioral health, and dentists.

State officials said Wednesday that work continues on a website that will serve as a vaccine sign-up portal.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

