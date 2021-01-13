David’s Evening Forecast - High Wind Warning Overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mild January weather stuck around for this afternoon, temperatures warming into the 50s once again around the metro. However, this mild weather will not last long, a powerful cold front will blast through overnight. A High Wind Warning has been issued for much of central and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha metro through Thursday morning. Wind gusts of 50 to 60mph are possible between 12am and 4am as the cold front slams through the area. Scattered power outages and tree damage is possible. Rain showers are likely as well, but rainfall amounts will be on the light side.

Winds will die down by daybreak, but gusts to 30mph will still be possible through the morning drive. Showers should be out of the area by daybreak as well. After a short reprieve, winds will pick back up by late morning through the afternoon, though not as strong as earlier. Gusts of 40 to 50mph will remain possible throughout the day. Temperatures will still be above average, but cooler than recent days with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Winds will remain strong into Friday, potentially increasing once again into the 50 to 60mph range. In addition, light to moderate snowfall is becoming more likely late Thursday night into Friday. While snow amounts will not be overly impressive, generally in the 1-2 inch range in the metro, with slightly heavier amounts of 2-4 inches possible in far northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, the powerful wind may still result in near blizzard conditions at times. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa for blizzard conditions.

Snow and wind will taper off Friday evening, with lighter winds and just cold conditions expected on Saturday. We’ll stay chilly but dry over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 30s. Slightly warmer weather tries to return next week with a few days back in the 40s.

