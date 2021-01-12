Tuesday Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 233 new cases, 4 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Four new deaths were reported. Two men, one in his 30s and one in his 80s along with a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s have passed away. The total number of deaths is now 526.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 56,694.

The total number of reported recoveries is now 39,281.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 34.5%, with 2,666 new cases from 7,718 tests. That rate is higher than the previous week’s rate of 33.8%.

As of Monday’s report, medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy, with 394 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 65% rate with 118 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Sunday was reporting it was caring for 246 COVID-19 patients, with 78 receiving adult ICU care, 41 awaiting test results; 39 of those patients are on ventilators.

Iowa

(AP)- Iowa posted another 83 coronavirus related deaths, increasing the state total to 4,222 deaths during the pandemic.

Another 1,199 confirmed positive cases were reported Tuesday, boosting the total number of cases in Iowa to more than 298,000.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased 44%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The death count is the 17th highest per capita rate in the United States.

More than 50 Iowa counties have a 14-day average positivity rate above 15%, a level indicating significant community virus spread.

Nebraska Vaccine Update

(AP)- More than 40% of Nebraska’s 90,000 health care workers have received the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine as the state is ramping up distribution.

State health officials said 78,074 of the 144,363 doses Nebraska has received so far have been administered so far. They primarily went to health care workers.

Residents and workers at long-term care facilities have also begun getting vaccines.

About 10,000 people in the state have received both doses of the vaccine. Gov. Pete Ricketts says health officials are still working through first-tier recipients.

Some areas of the state have started vaccinating the next high-priority group, people who are at least 75 years old.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

