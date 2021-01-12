Strong winds and some snow prompt Alert Days for Thursday and Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Days due to strong winds and some light snow.

We’re currently seeing our nicest stretch of weather in several weeks, but that will come to a sudden halt on Thursday as a cold front moves through. This front and a strong area of low pressure will cause wind gusts potentially up to 60mph throughout the day on Thursday. We expect these wind to crank up very suddenly early on Thursday morning with 45 to 55mph gusts right along the front.

While temperatures won’t be too bad by January standards, and only light mixed precipitation is expected, we have to account solely for the strength of the gusts. A thunderstorm is considered severe at 58mph. That could knock over weakened trees, or cause power outages. So with gusts expected to reach those limits for an extended period of time, we expect the weather will have negative impacts on your day.

Friday brings the better chance of snow, but slightly lower winds. We could still see gusts in the range of 40 - 50mph with blowing snow. So we’ll be watching for areas of reduced visibility at times. Temperatures will be colder by this time, too. So expect wind chills to be in the teens most of the day. At this time, we’re expecting most of the Nebraska side to see up to an inch of snow, while the Iowa side may see a swath of 1-3″.

Stay tuned to future updates as we get closer to the event.

