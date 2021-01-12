Advertisement

Sheriff: Iowa couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VINCENT, Iowa (AP) - Officials in north-central Iowa say a couple found shot to death in rural Webster County apparently died in a murder-suicide.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports that sheriff’s deputies sent to a home near Vincent on Saturday for a welfare check found 67-year-old Karen Will and 69-year-old Allen Will dead inside.

Investigators say it appeared Karen will had been shot before Allen Will died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both bodies were sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for autopsies.

