Sarpy/Cass Health Department begins pre-registering for the vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those 75 and older in Sarpy and Cass Counties can now get one step closer to getting vaccinated.

“In an attempt to get as much information out about that vaccine availability to these residents we created this pre-registration survey,” Assistant Health Director with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, Jenny Steventon, explained.

A survey, created by the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department, is only available for those 75 and older. They are the group at the top of Phase 1B in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The survey was made available to residents Monday afternoon.

“We had about 2,400 surveys since we opened that up yesterday,” Steventon said.

The survey asks for your name, address, and contact information. However, it is not registering people for the vaccine.

“It’s a mechanism for us to be able to contact these residents to tell them they are now eligible to receive the vaccine and to give them some options in the community where they can get that vaccine,” Steventon explained.

The Health Department said this is also a way to quickly help answer the many calls from this group about the vaccine.

“You know. Am I eligible right now? When I am how will I be notified? Where can I go?,” Steventon explained some of the many questions she has received.

The survey will also link up with the state’s pre-registration website, which is not quite ready yet, as we move into another phase of vaccines in the coming weeks.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to transition into that third-tier here really shortly,” Steventon added.

The Douglas County Health Department said they are also working on a pre-registration system as well.

