Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine and very mild air before a cold front barrels through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Take the coat out the door this morning but there may be a few hours this afternoon that you don’t need it! Mostly sunny skies are expected to take us into the 50s this afternoon. Light southwest wind will aid in the warming as well.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Record highs are in the lower 60s both today and tomorrow so the lower 50s that are expected both today and Wednesday won’t be enough to set any records. A cold front will barrel through Thursday morning bringing gusty winds and a chance of some light mixed precipitation.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A little light rain or snow in the morning Thursday is possible but shouldn’t pose much of a threat as temperatures will stay above freezing. Northwest wind gusts then take over and could gust to 50 mph into the afternoon Thursday. There is a chance of some more light snow overnight into Friday as well but it too is expected to be light. Colder highs in the 30s will be with us into the weekend.

