Omaha-metro monitors local hate groups after violence at U.S. Capitol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anti-government groups made a big blip on Nebraska’s radar in the 1980s during the farm crisis. Loans were being foreclosed on and people were losing farms that had been in their families for generations.

Weysan Dun was an FBI agent at the time, investigating the criminal activity of those anti-government groups.

“Reject federal authority, they also did not respect local authority, and this was the basis they used to allow a lot of these believers to believe they could stop paying taxes,” Dun said.

Hate groups or groups on the fringe are still being monitored here in the Omaha-metro area. The Anti-Defamation League has noticed two groups in our area.

“The Patriot Front has been exclusively propaganda, flyers, posters, and that sort of thing, and the Proud Boys have been very recent just this summer basically when they attended a rally in Memorial Park,” Murphy Wulfgar, Associate Director of Anti-Defamation League Plains State Region.

Wulfgar says he was shocked but not surprised at the violence that broke out in the nation’s Capitol.

“ADL was talking about it and warning days before it happened, we’ve been warning about the potential for violence from these groups for a long time now,” he said.

Wulfgar said he believes the Omaha community would not tolerate that kind of anti-government violence aimed at overthrowing an election.

“Our community is very strong. Our community is very much opposed to that ideology and that kind of thinking,” he said. “For the city the size of Omaha, we have not seen a lot of the problems a lot of cities of comparable size have seen.”

Wulfgar says the best way to fight against hate groups or extremists is to report activity you see or read about on social media to law enforcement or to the Anti-Defamation League.

