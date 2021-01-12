Omaha City Council welcomes newest member

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council officially welcomed its newest member Tuesday following an appointment that wasn’t without controversy.

There was a larger-than-normal presence of sheriff deputies at City Hall on Tuesday afternoon. Clearly, they didn’t want to be caught off-guard if something happened, or if there were protesters.

Turns out, there was little drama.

Colleen Brennan takes the oath of office after being appointed to the Dist. 5 City Council seat representing southwest Omaha.

There were no disruptions.

In the last few weeks, she received public criticism for what she wrote in a blog about race and COVID-19. She says she was simply discussing the conversation taking place across our country.

Moments before, Councilman Brinker Harding addressed the crowd with the message: She’s welcome here.

“I understand there are some who wanted another person to fill the vacancy. I even voted for someone else. However, Colleen has been duly elected and will be a member of the city council. And like every other councilmember, I will work with her,” Harding said.

Brennan, a Democrat who works in insurance marketing, takes over for Republican Rich Pahls, who resigned after being elected to the Nebraska Legislature.

The council, which is officially nonpartisan but everyone still keeps score, has widened its Democratic majority to 5-2.

“This is such an honor, and I look forward to working with everyone to solve any problems that come along. I’m grateful to serve this wonderful city,” Brennan said.

Brennan’s term expires in June, but she said she is planning to run for the seat in the April primary.

