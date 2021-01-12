Advertisement

Nebraska largely avoids post-Christmas spike in virus cases

It's located near 125th and west center road.
It's located near 125th and west center road.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST
(AP) - Nebraska appears to have avoided a post-Christmas spike in coronavirus cases that many had feared, although it’s not entirely clear why.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says it may be because people followed virus safety guidelines warning against attending holiday gatherings. The Republican governor says the decision not to impose a statewide lockdown may also have played a role because it helped avoid pandemic fatigue that leads some people to ignore the recommendations.

Other states, such as California, reported large increases in cases in December.

