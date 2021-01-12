Ralston woman arrested for DUI with child in car; police say it’s a growing issue

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston Police are releasing shocking new details after a woman is arrested for drinking and driving with a child in the car.

The department says it’s part of a larger issue they are noticing in the community.

“She had a child with her in the car, and that is something we obviously take very seriously,” says Ralston Deputy Chief Bryan Hanson.

Officers were called to Ralston High School for a possible drunk driver who struck a pole in the parking lot around 6 Monday night. When police got there, they found a woman behind the wheel and a child in the car.

On top of that, police said, the woman was on her way to pick her toddler up from daycare. Arresting officers said she was nearly four times over the legal limit.

“She’s not only putting herself and other drivers at risk, but also her own child,” Deputy Chief Hanson said.

Ralston Deputy Chief Bryan Hanson says this is part of a larger ongoing issue they are seeing… an increase of drunk drivers on Ralston roads.

“Since November to January First, compared to last year we are up 12% in DUI arrests,” says Deputy Chief Hanson.

He said investigators aren’t exactly sure why they are seeing more drunken drivers, but the pandemic may be playing a role.

“It could have something to do with recently the bars re-opening. It could be people are venturing out more after being locked down or not being comfortable going out for a while but when they do go out maybe they tend to drive a bit more than they would,” Hanson said.

But his team is staying vigilant when it comes to drunken drivers.

“We find that it’s a very easy way for us to be proactive to prevent a very dangerous situation. So, our guys always take the initiative to go out and look for intoxicated drivers,” he said.

Hanson said the Ralston Police Department along with a few officers have received special awards from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for their work in trying to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

