Huskers basketball goes on a pause, Illinois game postponed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The men’s basketball program starts a pause after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19. They could be players, coaches, or any person who has regular close contact with the team.

The Huskers home game Wednesday night against Illinois is postponed. As of now, there haven’t been any decisions on games beyond the 13th, UNL is scheduled to play at Maryland Saturday and host Minnesota a week from Wednesday.

The people who tested positive are in isolation.

