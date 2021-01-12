Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Friday, Jan. 8,...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Ricketts said he has extended, to April, the waiver on the public meeting law that allowed public officials to attend their meetings remotely.

Ricketts said the new push from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to get the vaccine to anyone age 65 and older wasn’t a requirement.

He urged people not to call public health departments ahead of the state’s website rollout. Nebraska is still working through Phase 1A, he said, noting that some health departments have started working on the 75-and-older age group.

Ricketts said additional doses the state receives earmarked as second doses will not be distributed for use as initial doses.

More than 40% of Nebraska’s 90,000 health care workers have received the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine as the state is ramping up distribution. State health officials said 78,074 of the 144,363 doses Nebraska received so far have been administered, primarily to healthcare workers.

Residents and workers at long-term care facilities have also begun getting vaccines.

About 10,000 people in the state have received both doses of the vaccine.

The governor also said he isn’t a fan of mandatory testing or mandatory vaccines. Officials at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said Monday that it will start the spring 2021 semester with a required saliva-based COVID-19 testing program.

Talking security ahead of calls for protests at state capitals around the country, Ricketts said he would prohibit the carrying of weapons in the state Capitol because of the second amendment.

Ricketts also signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday “Religious Freedom Day” and welcomed guest speakers to speak further on the topic.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Leffler, second from left, seen with a group of Republicans from Iowa showing support for...
Iowa Trump supporter describes his experience at last week’s U.S. Capitol protest
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Customers hear Beatrice fence company folds after demands of refunds
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Friday, Jan. 8,...
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination sign-up delayed; more rollout details expected next week

Latest News

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Tuesday Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 233 new cases, 4 deaths
A funeral is held for a COVID-19 victim in a South Los Angeles parking lot. COVID-19 has taken...
COVID-19 a killer in South Los Angeles
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
US cancer rates drop record amount, impact of COVID uncertain
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
Record drop in cancer death rates