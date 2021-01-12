Advertisement

Durham Museum offers free admission on MLK Day

(WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Durham Museum is offering free admission on Monday, Jan. 18, to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can watch a screening of the “I Have a Dream” speech, enjoy a scavenger hunt, enter a chance to win a museum membership for the year and also, contribute to a community art project.

The museum says they will highlight MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service, and an inclusive, hopeful future for all.

While there is free admission, it is required to register in advance due to limited space. Visitors can either register online or call 402-444-5071.

It is required for visitors at ages five and older to wear a mask.

The museum asks for members and frequent visitors to let others who may not be able to visit to enjoy this opportunity due to the limited space.

