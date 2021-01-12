David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant again Wednesday before a cold front brings changes for the end of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a dreary weekend, the weather has really turned around for the start of the workweek!

Plentiful sunshine and southwest winds warmed Omaha into the mid-40s Monday. We dropped into the mid-20s Monday night, before warming into the upper-40s and lower-50s Tuesday afternoon! Our average high for this time of year is 33°, so this is certainly a treat.

Partly cloudy skies will take us into tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the upper-20s.

We’ll see more clouds around Wednesday, but southwest winds will help temperatures warm back into the lower-50s by the afternoon hours.

Wednesday's hour by hour forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will swing through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing us the chance for rain. If any snowflakes mix in, temperatures will still be warm enough at the surface to melt anything that falls. After the early-morning precipitation, we should be mostly dry for the rest of the day. Temperatures look to warm into the low to mid-40s Thursday afternoon.

First Alert Days have been issued for both Thursday and Friday of this week. (You can read in more detail here).

Winds will become very gusty along and behind the cold front Thursday into Friday. Wind gusts in the Metro could reach 40-50 mph, with gusts in central Nebraska up to 60 mph!

Light, wrap-around snow is possible throughout the day Friday, but we won’t have much moisture to work with locally. Wind will make it difficult for snow to accumulate, with less than an inch expected for Omaha and areas west. Slightly higher amounts possible northeast of Omaha into northern Iowa. Colder air moves in for the end of the week as well.

The Next 5 Days (wowt)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.