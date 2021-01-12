Advertisement

Bellevue Sonic reopening months after deadly shooting

Multiple area law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 21, 2020, at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue.
Multiple area law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 21, 2020, at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue.(Alex McLoon / WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST
(AP) - The Nebraska fast-food restaurant where two workers were killed and two others wounded during a November shooting plans to reopen this week.

The owner of the Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue said Monday that the remodeled restaurant will reopen on Wednesday for the first time since the Nov. 21 shooting.

The restaurant’s owner, Bryant Morrison, said 80% of his workers plan to return when it reopens. Morrison also said he plans to create a memorial later at the Sonic later this year to honor the employees who were killed and wounded during the shooting.

