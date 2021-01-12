Bellevue Sonic reopening months after deadly shooting

(AP) - The Nebraska fast-food restaurant where two workers were killed and two others wounded during a November shooting plans to reopen this week.

The owner of the Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue said Monday that the remodeled restaurant will reopen on Wednesday for the first time since the Nov. 21 shooting.

The restaurant’s owner, Bryant Morrison, said 80% of his workers plan to return when it reopens. Morrison also said he plans to create a memorial later at the Sonic later this year to honor the employees who were killed and wounded during the shooting.

