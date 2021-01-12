2 people dead, one in serious conditon after car crash on 24th and Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people have died after a car crash at 24th and Lake on Monday.

The driver of the 2015 Dodge Journey has pending charges when he is released from the hospital.

Police went to a car crash that involved four cars at 01:09 p.m.

In the investigation, it was discovered that the Dodge Journey ran a red light at 24th and Lake going over the 30 mph speed limit.

The Dodge hit a 2017 Hyundai Z-Trip taxi. The taxi was turning on a green light from North 24th onto Lake heading west.

The Dodge driver is in a serious but stable condition with a head injury.

The driver of the taxi, Terrell L Lindsey, 49, was taken to Nebraska Medicine by Omaha Fire Medics but they confirmed he died shortly after arrival.

Omaha Fire Medics pronounced Laron B Imani, 60, the rear passenger in the taxi who was unrestrained, dead at the scene.

After the crash, the Dodge and the taxi hit two cars, a 2001 Buick and a 2007 Lincoln. The Buick and the Lincoln were stopped at a red light going west.

Officers say no one in both the Buick and the Lincoln claimed serious injuries or were taken to the hospital.

Temporary stop signs are at 24th and Lake due to the damages of the crash.

