Wan’Dale Robinson will transfer closer to home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In what needs to be an offseason that brings significant improvement the Huskers are losing their best receiver and playmaker Wan’Dale Robinson. He announced the move this afternoon and will be entering the transfer portal. This comes after Wan’Dale’s dad and personal trainer met with Scott Frost Friday.

The sophomore led Nebraska is catches (51), receiving yards (461), and yes touchdowns, with one catch in the endzone. Wan’Dale also did not score his first touchdown until the final game of the season, not a good indictment on the Huskers offense despite defenses focusing on the sophomore receiver. Since this past season did not count toward eligibility he will also have three years with his new school which will give him ample time to learn and excel.

Wan’Dale explains his mother’s health is playing a role in the decision, she tested positive for COVID-19 late last year, “With some health complications this disease has caused other issues to occur. For anyone who knows me knows she’s the biggest reason why I play the game of football. Being away from my mother and not seeing her during the season hurt me.”

He’s from Kentucky and plans to play closer to home.

To his teammates, “I will miss guys more than you’ll ever know and I wish all of you the best of luck on the next season. I hope the bond we created will not be broken based on where each of us play. I will cherish every moment I had with you guys and my love for all of you won’t change.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.