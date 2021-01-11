Advertisement

Police cruiser involved in crash with Jeep in West Omaha

An Omaha Police cruiser was involved in a crash early Monday morning near 180th Street and West Center Road.(PHOTO: Adam Preister WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officers are investigating a West Omaha car crash involving an Omaha Police cruiser that happened early Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash involving a Jeep and an OPD cruiser happened near 180th Street and West Center Road. Police told 6 News the driver of the Jeep left the scene of the crash, and that the officer and the passenger from the Jeep were taken to the hospital.

The sergeant at the scene said they didn’t know how the accident happened but said the officer wasn’t stopping or pursing the driver prior to the crash.

Police are looking for the driver, described as a man with curly hair.

