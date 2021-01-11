Advertisement

Nebraska senator introducing legislation to better protect meatpacking employees

By Emily Dwire
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a zoom press conference Monday morning, Sen. Tony Vargas announced he’s introducing the Meatpacking Employees COVID-19 Protection Act.

The legislation would better protect workers at Nebraska’s meatpacking plants by ensuring 6-feet of distance between employees and giving them access to PPE, hand washing stations, and temperature checks. The bill would also include paid sick leave for employees who do contract the virus and ensure no penalties for those who do get sick. Finally, the measure would also require better transparency from plants for recording and reporting cases. Violations of the protection act could result in hefty fines, at least $5,000 for each, according to Vargas.

Sen. Vargas says employees at meatpacking plants are essential employees, but they’re being treated as though they’re expendable.

“It’s beyond time, it’s way past time for lawmakers to do something to protect these workers,” he said. “I’m proud to be introducing this bill on their behalf and on behalf of the stories we heard today and all those fighting to elevate their voice, I will continue to fight with everything have to ensure that this measure passes.”

Nebraska’s meatpacking plants have been hit hard by the virus outbreak. To date, from the data that is known, more than 6,700 positive cases have been reported, along with 249 hospitalizations and 26 deaths.

The president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local No. 293, Eric Reeder, says without this kind of legislation, the sickness that’s running rampant in the plants will only get worse.

“If we’re really committed to protecting the workforce and the essential workers in the plants and the food supply, we need something in place now,” said Reeder. “I don’t think you can afford to wait 2 or 3 months down the road before you do something to help the people that are in these plants.”

Reeder said he’s also worried that because the vaccine is being rolled out, plants will start to roll back their COVID-19 measures too soon and bring back high-risk employees.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Leffler, second from left, seen with a group of Republicans from Iowa showing support for...
Iowa Trump supporter describes his experience at last week’s U.S. Capitol protest
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Customers hear Beatrice fence company folds after demands of refunds
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Friday, Jan. 8,...
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination sign-up delayed; more rollout details expected next week

Latest News

Multiple area law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 21,...
Bellevue Sonic reopening months after deadly shooting
'Save America' protest at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.
Iowa public safety aide says riot at Capitol ‘had to happen’
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Tuesday Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 233 new cases, 4 deaths
New casino rendering
3D rendering of future Lincoln casino released
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Friday, Jan. 8,...
Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response