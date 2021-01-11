Monday Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 160 new cases, 4 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The seven-day average number of cases reported is now 347.

Four new deaths were reported. A woman in her 80s and three men ranging from their 60s to their 80s have passed away. The total number of deaths is now 522.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 56,461.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 34.5%, with 2,666 new cases from 7,718 tests. That rate is higher than the previous week’s rate of 33.8%.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy, with 394 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 65% rate with 118 beds available.

A total of 38,795 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Sunday was reporting it was caring for 246 COVID-19 patients, with 78 receiving adult ICU care, 41 awaiting test results; 39 of those patients are on ventilators.

Lincoln-Lancaster County

Lincoln Lancaster Health Department officials say there will be no COVID-19 update today due to technical difficulties receiving data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Delayed data will be reported in tomorrow’s update.

Hope is on the horizon as #Covid19 vaccine rollout continues. Now more than ever, we need you to protect each other by washing your hands, wearing a mask and staying socially distant. Visit https://t.co/OLkC4zpdQy for more information and #DoRightRightNow! pic.twitter.com/hGFEx6wq9o — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) January 11, 2021

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.