Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Sunshine returns for the start of the workweek!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The gloomy weather pattern comes to an end for the start of the workweek!

Patchy morning fog, followed by widespread cloud cover, dominated the skies yet again Sunday. Temperatures, however, were able to warm from the mid-20s to the mid-30s by the afternoon hours. This beats our high of 29° Saturday!

Sunday's Almanac (WOWT)

Clouds will gradually decrease overnight, with the chance for patchy fog. Temperatures look to drop into the mid-20s, but lows will depend on how quickly the clouds exit.

More sunshine is on the way for the start of the workweek, with highs Monday topping out in the mid-40s! Winds will be moving in from the southwest, 7-20 mph. Tuesday will be a couple of degrees warmer, with highs climbing near 50° by Wednesday! We will see more clouds around Wednesday, ahead of a cold front on Thursday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

This front could bring a mix of rain and snow to the region Thursday into early Friday, but temperatures well above-freezing at the surface should help minimize impacts. Winds, however, will be very gusty! Cooler conditions are expected for the end of the week.

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.