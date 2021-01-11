Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Sunshine and unseasonably warm weather again Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What a gorgeous January day! We started Monday with temperatures in the 20s. Abundant sunshine and southerly winds allowed temperatures to soar into the 40s by early afternoon. A nice change of pace from the gloomy, foggy weather pattern we had be stuck in.
Winds will back off a bit this evening and tonight, with partly cloudy skies and lows back in the 20s.
Outside of a few clouds during the morning hours, mostly sunny skies return Tuesday, with highs climbing into the upper-40s! Our average high for this time of year is 33°, for reference. Winds will be lighter as well Tuesday, making for a gorgeous afternoon.
Clouds will begin to increase Wednesday, but temperatures should still make a run for 50°. A front will move through Thursday, but most of the moisture looks to stay to the northeast of the Omaha Metro. Here, a rain/snow mix is possible.
Winds will be VERY gusty Thursday into Friday, with wrap-around light snow possible Friday. Even though amounts look to be light, falling snow and gusty winds could lead to visibility issues.
Temperatures for the end of the week will fall back into the 30s as well.
Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.