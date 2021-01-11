Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Sunshine and unseasonably warm weather again Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What a gorgeous January day! We started Monday with temperatures in the 20s. Abundant sunshine and southerly winds allowed temperatures to soar into the 40s by early afternoon. A nice change of pace from the gloomy, foggy weather pattern we had be stuck in.

Winds will back off a bit this evening and tonight, with partly cloudy skies and lows back in the 20s.

Hour by hour forecast
Hour by hour forecast(WOWT)

Outside of a few clouds during the morning hours, mostly sunny skies return Tuesday, with highs climbing into the upper-40s! Our average high for this time of year is 33°, for reference. Winds will be lighter as well Tuesday, making for a gorgeous afternoon.

Clouds will begin to increase Wednesday, but temperatures should still make a run for 50°. A front will move through Thursday, but most of the moisture looks to stay to the northeast of the Omaha Metro. Here, a rain/snow mix is possible.

Winds will be VERY gusty Thursday into Friday, with wrap-around light snow possible Friday. Even though amounts look to be light, falling snow and gusty winds could lead to visibility issues.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Temperatures for the end of the week will fall back into the 30s as well.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

