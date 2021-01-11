Advertisement

Lancaster County inmate dies ahead of trial on charges of sexual assault of a child

(KWTX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lancaster County Department of Corrections reported Monday that a 55-year old inmate had died.

Incarcerated since April 24, 2019, Jeffrey Haptonstall had been awaiting a February trial on first-degree sexual assault of a child. According to a LCDOC news release, he is listed as receiving services since Jan. 22, 2020, and died at a local hospital where he had been taken to receive treatment for a medical condition.

A grand jury will be convened to investigate, which is the procedure for all in-custody deaths, the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Leffler, second from left, seen with a group of Republicans from Iowa showing support for...
Iowa Trump supporter describes his experience at last week’s U.S. Capitol protest
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Customers hear Beatrice fence company folds after demands of refunds
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Friday, Jan. 8,...
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination sign-up delayed; more rollout details expected next week

Latest News

Multiple area law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 21,...
Bellevue Sonic reopening months after deadly shooting
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Tuesday Jan. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 233 new cases, 4 deaths
New casino rendering
3D rendering of future Lincoln casino released
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Friday, Jan. 8,...
Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response
Alert Days
Strong winds and some snow prompt Alert Days for Thursday and Friday