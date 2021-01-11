Lancaster County inmate dies ahead of trial on charges of sexual assault of a child

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lancaster County Department of Corrections reported Monday that a 55-year old inmate had died.

Incarcerated since April 24, 2019, Jeffrey Haptonstall had been awaiting a February trial on first-degree sexual assault of a child. According to a LCDOC news release, he is listed as receiving services since Jan. 22, 2020, and died at a local hospital where he had been taken to receive treatment for a medical condition.

A grand jury will be convened to investigate, which is the procedure for all in-custody deaths, the release states.

