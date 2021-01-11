Customers hear Beatrice fence company folds after demands of refunds

BEATRICE, Neb. (WOWT) - A dozen or more customers of a Nebraska fence company are demanding downpayment refunds.

After waiting months on their projects, several of them contacted 6 News to find answers.

Customer Patti Quattromani alleges in small claims court that the owner of Beatrice Patriot Fence got away with her $4,000 deposit.

“It was a delay and then he ignored us, Quattromani said. It was an excuse and here we are. We still don’t have a fence.”

Complaints of unfinished and not started fences led to an unusual online solicitation.

A police detective asked Beatrice Patriot Fence customers to contact him and he received about a dozen reports. One filed by Andrea Kline.

“It is shocking to think you are out so much money and so are so many others and probably will never see their money again,” said Kline.

Kline says she paid the fence contractor $4,000 in June, got postponed in November, and excuses ever since.

Last week I received a text from the owner of Beatrice Patriot Fence Travis Kechely and it said we plan to take care of customers, that material is in, and fulfill those contracts. Please stop harassing me. Kechely later updated the Better Business Bureau President.

Jim Hegarty from Better Business Bureau said, “that they are indeed filing bankruptcy. We want to make sure that everybody that has a dispute with this company is listed as a creditor in this bankruptcy case.”

Patti says being on the fence contractors creditors list won’t contain her emotions. “We probably won’t be able to afford to put a fence in now, said Quattromani. So yeah I’m pretty angry.”

The police detective tells 6 News that reports have been sent to the Gage County Attorney. That’s who will decide if there is any evidence of a crime or customers must seek justice in civil court.

