Clay’s Morning Forecast - Finally some sunshine this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a stretch of cloudy and foggy days, we’re hopeful to see some sunshine today!

The sun will come out...today, and it seems like it’s not a second too soon. The added sunshine will help us warm into the 40s this afternoon. It may be a bit breezy, though. We’ll see SW winds around 5-15mph with some gusts possibly up to 20-25mph.

The warm up will peak on Wednesday as highs will reach towards 50 degrees, but clouds look to increase a little bit by the end of the day into Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday, we’re watching a system that could bring our next round rain or snow. Looks like mostly snow at this point.

