Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Finally some sunshine this afternoon

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a stretch of cloudy and foggy days, we’re hopeful to see some sunshine today!

forecast
forecast(forecast)

The sun will come out...today, and it seems like it’s not a second too soon. The added sunshine will help us warm into the 40s this afternoon. It may be a bit breezy, though. We’ll see SW winds around 5-15mph with some gusts possibly up to 20-25mph.

The warm up will peak on Wednesday as highs will reach towards 50 degrees, but clouds look to increase a little bit by the end of the day into Thursday.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

Thursday night into Friday, we’re watching a system that could bring our next round rain or snow. Looks like mostly snow at this point.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-80 eastbound near Ashland was closed on Sunday due to a semi fire.
UPDATE: One injured on I-80 after semi fire
La Vista mother is booked for child neglect
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
Fremont Teen Arrested for Murder
Wilson Church in rural Nebraska is going to be demolished. The cross was removed from the...
Wilson Church in rural Nebraska to be demolished
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment

Latest News

Hour by hour forecast - Omaha
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Sunshine returns for the start of the workweek!
Sunday, January 10th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Fog and cloud cover keep us cooler again Sunday
Sunday, January 10th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast