UNO student-athletes work with organizations to help out families

(WOWT)
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The student-athletes from the UNO baseball and golf teams wanted to continue spreading holiday cheer into the new year.

On Saturday afternoon, the teams worked with Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and the 4Urban.org to give out toys and gifts to 30 children.

“Our student-athletes take very seriously their call to be a part of the greater Omaha community,” said Trev Alberts, Vice Chancellor for Athletics. “I am grateful that these Mavericks have taken the lead in improving the lives of deserving families through this partnership.

The student-athletes gather with co-pastors Ralph Lassiter and T. Michael Williams at the church then went door to door to deliver the gifts to families in North Omaha.

“This is one of the ways our student-athletes give back to a community that supports them during their competitions, turning that notion of ‘Everyone For Omaha’ into ‘Omaha for Everyone’,” Alberts added. “It is the kind of engagement that is even more important during a time that has been difficult for so many.”

Everyone followed the directed health measures of the state by wearing masks, practice social distancing, and sanitizing.

