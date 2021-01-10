Sunday Jan. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 192 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported. The total number of deaths in the county remains at 518.

The 7-day average number of cases reported is now 357.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 56,301.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 34.5%, with 2,666 new cases from 7,718 tests. That rate is higher than the previous week’s rate of 33.8%.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy, with 367 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 110 beds available.

A total of 38,388 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Sunday was reporting it was caring for 246 COVID-19 patients, with 78 receiving adult ICU care, 41 awaiting test results; 39 of those patients are on ventilators.

Lincoln-Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 81 coronavirus cases on Sunday.

This brings the community to a total of 24,280 cases.

No new deaths were reported. The county death toll remains at 171.

Looking to dine out? You are less likely to be exposed to COVID-19 outdoors. Consider picking up curbside meals, getting food delivered, or eating outside at a restaurant where tables are at least 6 feet apart.

More: https://t.co/lL3jQV8FJt. pic.twitter.com/B2FRqMervm — CDC (@CDCgov) January 10, 2021

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.