OPD investigate a robbery at South Omaha Family Dollar
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a Family Dollar on Saturday night.
Officers went to a Family Dollar on 834 South 24th Street and spoke with an employee.
The employee told police that a man went into the store, jumped over the counter, and threatened them while showing a gun.
They describe the man as 6′2 to 6′4, about 250 pounds, and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, facemask, black pants, and black shoes.
The man took the money and left.
