Advertisement

OPD investigate a robbery at South Omaha Family Dollar

(WILX)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a Family Dollar on Saturday night.

Officers went to a Family Dollar on 834 South 24th Street and spoke with an employee.

The employee told police that a man went into the store, jumped over the counter, and threatened them while showing a gun.

They describe the man as 6′2 to 6′4, about 250 pounds, and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, facemask, black pants, and black shoes.

The man took the money and left.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-80 eastbound near Ashland was closed on Sunday due to a semi fire.
UPDATE: One injured on I-80 after semi fire
La Vista mother is booked for child neglect
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
Fremont Teen Arrested for Murder
Wilson Church in rural Nebraska is going to be demolished. The cross was removed from the...
Wilson Church in rural Nebraska to be demolished
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment

Latest News

forecast
Clay’s Morning Forecast - Finally some sunshine this afternoon
Omaha's traffic lights project
Omaha's traffic lights project
Gov. Ricketts on 25
Gov. Ricketts shares thoughts on 25th Amendment
The order lasts until sunset Wednesday.
President Trump orders flags to fly half-staff
Hour by hour forecast - Omaha
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Sunshine returns for the start of the workweek!