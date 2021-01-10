OPD investigate a robbery at South Omaha Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a Family Dollar on Saturday night.

Officers went to a Family Dollar on 834 South 24th Street and spoke with an employee.

The employee told police that a man went into the store, jumped over the counter, and threatened them while showing a gun.

They describe the man as 6′2 to 6′4, about 250 pounds, and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, facemask, black pants, and black shoes.

The man took the money and left.

