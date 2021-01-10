Advertisement

Kansas teen wounds 3-year-old and himself while handling gun

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021
(AP) - WICHITA, Kan. - Police say a Wichita teen shot and wounded himself and a 3-year-old boy Saturday while handling a handgun.

Wichita Police Officer Paul Cruz said the shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday appears to have been accidental but prosecutors will review the situation to determine whether to file charges.

When officers arrived at the home where the shooting happened, the 3-year-old had already been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Police said the 3-year-old sustained serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Cruz said the 15-year-old boy’s leg was also struck by the bullet.

