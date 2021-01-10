Advertisement

UPDATE: One injured on I-80 after semi fire

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ASHLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - The Ashland Fire Department and Gretna Fire Department responded to a semi fire on I-80 just east of the Platte River on Sunday.

According to Ashland Fire, one person was transported from scene to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln with serious injuries.

According to the Nebraska 511, the the I-80 eastbound near Ashland has been reopened to traffic.

Ashland Fire and Gretna Fire responded to a semi fire on I-80 just east of the Platte River on Sunday.(Ashland Fire)
Ashland Fire and Gretna Fire responded to a semi fire on I-80 just east of the Platte River on Sunday.(Ashland Fire)
Ashland Fire and Gretna Fire responded to a semi fire on I-80 just east of the Platte River on Sunday.(Ashland Fire)
