Heart transplant recipient home after holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has a whole new outlook on the new year after spending the holidays in the hospital.

“It was like a breath of fresh air,” heart transplant recipient Krandon Thompson said.

Krandon says he went to hell and back waiting for his new heart at Nebraska Medicine. He was forced to wait months on end when his machine that pumped his heart began to fail.

“It was just saying stuff I had never seen in the five and a half years i had the LVAD,” Krandon said.

Doctors kept Krandon at the hospital for three months as he waited for his new heart. He spent Halloween, Thanksgiving— even his son’s and daughter’s birthdays on the seventh and eighth floors of a Med Center building. His family couldn’t visit because of the pandemic.

“I couldn’t even go outside,” Krandon said. “I would sneak downstairs to the cafeteria.”

In December, his care team decorated his room for the holidays. It looked like he’d spend Christmas waiting for his new heart.

“We were trying to bring the holiday spirit to him,” heart transplant team member Nicole Durham said. “We decorated for him and as I was leaving the room, I was like, ‘I’m on call this weekend and I hope to call you soon.’”

By chance, Nicole delivered the news of a special delivery for Krandon.

“I called and asked what he was doing,” Nicole said.

“She told me the doctor found a heart for me,” Krandon said. “I felt warm, instantly.”

The same doctor who had placed Krandon’s LVAD gave him his new heart. When Krandon woke up from surgery, he was free from wires and holes that had weighed him down for years.

Now, he can focus on more important things at home, where he’s more comfortable.

“I was telling my partner, when we moved into this house, I don’t care what part of the house you have,” Krandon said. “I just need the basement.”

The United Network for Organ Sharing—used by Nebraska Medicine—says the number of patients receiving transplants has increased by 40 percent compared to eight years ago.

Krandon’s met other hopeful recipients at the hospital. He hopes they can get their transplant and head home soon.

