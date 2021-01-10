Greater Omaha Chamber seeks to help businesses struggling during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Businesses across the nation have been devastated by the pandemic.

Many have been forced to close their doors for good.

Here in Nebraska- leaders have a detailed plan to help struggling businesses recover.

And, local experts say Nebraska’s economy has fared well compared to other states during the pandemic.

“There’s a work ethic, there’s a tenacity, there’s an ‘if your neighbor’s barn burns down’ we all come together and build it,” says Wallace Todd Johnson, Greater Omaha Chamber Senior Vice President of Economic Development.

Nebraska had a strong economy going into the pandemic, those experts say that played a huge role in why Nebraska is doing better than other states.

Leaders with The Greater Omaha Chamber say consumer habits have also shifted to help save local businesses.

“Watching the focus on buying local, focusing on local restaurants almost makes me emotional. It’s very powerful,” says Johnson

Over the summer, The Greater Omaha Chamber unveiled a plan called “We Rise” aimed to help businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Leaders with the chamber say so far that mission has been successful.

“Nebraskans roll very well together. They compete, of course, but at the end of the day the work ethic and the collaborative aspect of our economic livelihood is a beautiful thing to watch,” says Johnson.

But there is still work that needs to be done. And local businesses are focusing on creating a strong economy for the long-haul.

“Focusing on the future and rebuilding, reigniting, re-energizing better. You know, taking this opportunity to look at who we are as leaders and companies,” says Johnson.

