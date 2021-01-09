Advertisement

White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

(Johnson County Sheriff's Office via AP) (AP)
(Johnson County Sheriff's Office via AP) (AP)(This undated photo provided by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Iowa City, Iowa, shows Michael Stepanek after his arrest on Aug. 25, 2020. Stepanek will avoid prison and could have the case dismissed under a plea agreement resolving charges related to his decision to intentionally drive through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP))
By Ryan J. Foley
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - IOWA CITY, Iowa - A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking many, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years.

A judge has granted a deferred judgment for 45-year-old Michael Ray Stepanek, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.”

The sentence means Stepanek will have a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury dismissed and expunged if he doesn’t commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround residence in southeast Omaha
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
Fremont Teen Arrested for Murder
White SUV damaged in 3-car accident
3 adults, 1 child injured in Millard head-on collision
La Vista mother is booked for child neglect
President Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: 25th Amendment a ‘distraction’; Trump not to blame for U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

Omaha's traffic lights project
Omaha's traffic lights project
Gov. Ricketts on 25
Gov. Ricketts shares thoughts on 25th Amendment
Saturday's almanac
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying mostly cloudy and chilly
Man gets a new heart after 5 years
Heart transplant recipient
Update: woman dead in early morning crash
34th & Martin crash