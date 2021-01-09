Troopers locate missing, endangered Illinois juvenile

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man and recovered a missing juvenile from Illinois.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday, NSP received information regarding a vehicle believed to be driven by a subject being sought by Illinois authorities. The subject was believed to be traveling with a 15-year-old female, for whom an endangered missing advisory was issued in Illinois on Thursday. About 15 minutes later, a trooper located the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, at the westbound I-80 rest area near York.

The driver, Chandler Saso, 42, of Yuba City, California, was located and arrested on an active warrant from Illinois. The juvenile was located and placed into protective care.

Saso has been lodged in Hall County Jail for the arrest warrant from Illinois. Additional charges from York County are pending.

