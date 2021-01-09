The City of Omaha is looking for a new attorney

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the retirement of former City Attorney, Paul Kratz, the position is now open.

The position of a City Attorney is a civil service that is appointed by the Mayor. The deadline to apply is Jan. 29th.

The salary range is $178,068.80 with an increase to $208,811.20 every year.

“This is a critically important position that impacts the day-to-day operations of the City,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “We anticipate a competitive application process and will select the candidate who will best represent the City and our taxpayers.”

The requirements to apply are:

Must have a Juris Doctor degree

10 years of experience as an attorney, including legal research and trial work experience

Must be admitted to the Nebraska Bar Association

Must have personnel management experience

In the job’s posting description, it states the City Attorney is responsible for:

Planning, supervising, and participating in all legal services provided to the Mayor, City Council, department heads, and administrative and quasi-judicial bodies

Supervising the preparation and presentation of all criminal and civil cases in court

Rendering opinions and advising elective and appointive officials and boards on legal matters, and the investigation and disposition of claims for and against the City

The City Attorney will supervise a staff of over 30 people which includes 24 attorneys in the city and prosecutions departments.

