The City of Omaha is looking for a new attorney
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the retirement of former City Attorney, Paul Kratz, the position is now open.
The position of a City Attorney is a civil service that is appointed by the Mayor. The deadline to apply is Jan. 29th.
The salary range is $178,068.80 with an increase to $208,811.20 every year.
“This is a critically important position that impacts the day-to-day operations of the City,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “We anticipate a competitive application process and will select the candidate who will best represent the City and our taxpayers.”
The requirements to apply are:
- Must have a Juris Doctor degree
- 10 years of experience as an attorney, including legal research and trial work experience
- Must be admitted to the Nebraska Bar Association
- Must have personnel management experience
In the job’s posting description, it states the City Attorney is responsible for:
- Planning, supervising, and participating in all legal services provided to the Mayor, City Council, department heads, and administrative and quasi-judicial bodies
- Supervising the preparation and presentation of all criminal and civil cases in court
- Rendering opinions and advising elective and appointive officials and boards on legal matters, and the investigation and disposition of claims for and against the City
The City Attorney will supervise a staff of over 30 people which includes 24 attorneys in the city and prosecutions departments.
