The City of Omaha is looking for a new attorney

(WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the retirement of former City Attorney, Paul Kratz, the position is now open.

The position of a City Attorney is a civil service that is appointed by the Mayor. The deadline to apply is Jan. 29th.

The salary range is $178,068.80 with an increase to $208,811.20 every year.

“This is a critically important position that impacts the day-to-day operations of the City,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “We anticipate a competitive application process and will select the candidate who will best represent the City and our taxpayers.”

The requirements to apply are:

  • Must have a Juris Doctor degree
  • 10 years of experience as an attorney, including legal research and trial work experience
  • Must be admitted to the Nebraska Bar Association
  • Must have personnel management experience

In the job’s posting description, it states the City Attorney is responsible for:

  • Planning, supervising, and participating in all legal services provided to the Mayor, City Council, department heads, and administrative and quasi-judicial bodies
  • Supervising the preparation and presentation of all criminal and civil cases in court
  • Rendering opinions and advising elective and appointive officials and boards on legal matters, and the investigation and disposition of claims for and against the City

The City Attorney will supervise a staff of over 30 people which includes 24 attorneys in the city and prosecutions departments.

