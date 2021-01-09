Saturday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 494 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 494 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

No new deaths were reported. The total number of deaths in the county remains at 518.

The 7-day average number of cases reported is now 364.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 56,109.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 79% occupancy, with 324 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 103 beds available.

A total of 37,930 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Sunday was reporting it was caring for 245 COVID-19 patients, with 77 receiving adult ICU care, 18 awaiting test results; 41of those patients are on ventilators.

Vaccine rollout

Phase 1-A will continue through January with a focus on healthcare workers, long‐term care residents, and staff.

Phase 1-B will begin with people in late January or the start of February with people ages 75 and up then moving to first responders, frontline workers who can’t work from home or with social distancing, and educators. That is expected to go through March.

Phase 1-C is expected to begin in April with those in the age group of 65-74, people of ages 16-64 with high‐risk medical conditions, certain other workers, and people who live in very close proximities.

Lincoln-Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced four people who died from coronavirus on Saturday.

The deaths include a woman in her 90s who lived in a long-term care facility and three people, a man in his 90s, a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 60s. All three were hospitalized.

In total, the county death toll is now at 171.

On Saturday, the LLCHD reported 226 COVID-19 cases. This brings the community to a total of 24,199 cases.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

