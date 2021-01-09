Russia: 7 die in fire at nursing home in western Siberia

(AP) - MOSCOW - Russian authorities say seven people have died in a fire at a nursing home in western Siberia.

The fire that broke out Saturday at the private home for the elderly also injured a resident, according to Russia’s top criminal investigation agency.

Police detained the care home’s owner on charges of violating safety regulations.

Local officials said the home located in the Tyumen region town of Borovsky wasn’t registered with authorities.

