Russia: 7 die in fire at nursing home in western Siberia

In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters work at the...
In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, firefighters work at the site of fire at a nursing home in the town of Borovsky, western Siberia, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Russian authorities say seven people have died in the fire at a nursing home in western Siberia. The fire that broke out Saturday at the private home for the elderly also injured a resident, according to Russia's top criminal investigation agency. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via A(Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - MOSCOW - Russian authorities say seven people have died in a fire at a nursing home in western Siberia.

The fire that broke out Saturday at the private home for the elderly also injured a resident, according to Russia’s top criminal investigation agency.

Police detained the care home’s owner on charges of violating safety regulations.

Local officials said the home located in the Tyumen region town of Borovsky wasn’t registered with authorities.

