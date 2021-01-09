Advertisement

Omaha police investigating fatal early morning crash

Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating after an early morning crash left one person dead.

The crash happened near 34th St. and Martin Ave. around 4 a.m. Our crew on scene saw only one vehicle involved.

Officers say a 1997 Chevy Tahoe was going west on Martin Ave and hit a storm drain. The impact of the crash caused the Tahoe to spin out and hit a wall.

The driver, Angela S. Davis, 40, was partially ejected from the car and the Omaha Fire Department Medics confirm she died at the scene.

They say that not using a seatbelt was a factor.

This is a developing story, check back later for more information.

