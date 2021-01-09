Advertisement

Mexican farmers find rare female statue in citrus grove

In this Jan. 4, 2021 photo released by Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology, known by...
In this Jan. 4, 2021 photo released by Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology, known by its Spanish acronym INAH, the statue of a female figure unearthed in Hidalgo Amajac, is seen in nearby Alamo Temapache, Veracruz state, Mexico. Farmers digging in a citrus grove on New Year's Day found the six-foot tall statue of a female figure who may represent an elite woman rather than a goddess, or some mixture of the two, experts said Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology photo via AP)((Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology photo via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
(AP) - MEXICO CITY - Farmers digging in a citrus grove near Mexico’s Gulf coast have found a striking, six-foot-tall statue of a female figure who may represent an elite woman rather than a goddess, or some mixture of the two.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History said Friday it is the first such statue found in the region known as the Huasteca.

The carved woman has elaborate hair and marks of status and may date to around 1450 to 1521.

While the site where it was found is closer to the pre-Hispanic ruins of El Tajín, the statue shows some influences of the Aztecs.

