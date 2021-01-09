Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying mostly cloudy and chilly

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our cloudy and cold weather pattern continues through the weekend!

Outside of a few peeks of sunshine, cloudy skies and patchy fog dominated Saturday. Highs topped out in the upper-20s and lower-30s for most, not warming much from our morning lows. Winds were thankfully relatively light from the north, 5 to 12 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies persist into the overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the lower-20s. Patches of fog possible once again. Sunday isn’t looking too different than Saturday, but should be a couple of degrees warmer as we could start to see more thinning of the clouds late in the day.

The dreary pattern finally changes heading into the new workweek! More sunshine returns, with highs in the low to mid-40s Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures could flirt with the 50° mark mid-week, before a mostly dry front swings through Thursday into Friday. Highs will drop back into the upper-30s by Sunday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

