La Vista mother is booked for child neglect

(PHOTO: La Vista Police)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The La Vista Police are investigating the death of a one-month-old boy.

Mother, Sara Hartman, 25, was booked for one count of felony child neglect resulting in death and cited for possession of marijuana, and the father, Andrew Lowell, 30, was cited and released for one count of misdemeanor child abuse and possession of marijuana.

Officers went to a home near South 69th Street and La Vista Drive on Friday, Jan. 8th for a 911 call of an unresponsive child.

When arriving at the home the police found the one-month-old boy dead and a 16-month-old boy safe in a crib.

The 16-month-old was taken to the Children’s Hospital for safety measures and was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Police interviewed both parents at the La Vista Police headquarters.

