Fremont Teen Arrested for Murder

Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police say a 19-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges after stabbing a child.

The teen, identified as Alexander Hernandez, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Friday after officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue about an unconscious child.

When they arrived at the home they found Hernandez who had a knife. A witness told police they saw the 19-year-old stab the four-month-old child several times before they tried to take the knife away.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In addition to first-degree murder, Hernandez is also facing charges of use of a weapon to commit a felony and committing child abuse intentionally resulting in death.

Hernandez was booked into the Dodge County Jail and will be transferred to Saunders County Jaill in Wahoo, Nebraska.

