Fire in western Indian hospital kills 10 infants, 7 rescued
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
(AP) - NEW DELHI - Police say a fire in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India has killed 10 infants.
Police say a preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit.
The Press Trust of India news agency says the infants were 1 to 3 months old.
Firefighters rescued seven babies from the newborn care unit of the hospital in Bhandara, a town in Maharashtra state nearly 625 miles south of New Delhi.
