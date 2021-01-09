Des Moines man arrested in US Capitol building riot

(AP) - DES MOINES, Iowa. - Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Saturday that officers assisted the FBI in arresting 41-year-old Doug Jensen on Friday night at his home in the city’s south side.

Jensen faces charges of:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer During a Civil Disorder

He is being held at the Polk County Jail. There were no charges listed for Jensen in online federal court records as of late Saturday morning, and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

Video posted online during the mayhem Wednesday showed a man who appears to be Jensen, who is white, pursuing a Black officer up a flight of stairs as a mob trails behind.

