Advertisement

Des Moines man arrested in US Capitol building riot

(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - DES MOINES, Iowa. - Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Saturday that officers assisted the FBI in arresting 41-year-old Doug Jensen on Friday night at his home in the city’s south side.

Jensen faces charges of:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
  • Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer During a Civil Disorder

He is being held at the Polk County Jail. There were no charges listed for Jensen in online federal court records as of late Saturday morning, and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

Video posted online during the mayhem Wednesday showed a man who appears to be Jensen, who is white, pursuing a Black officer up a flight of stairs as a mob trails behind.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround residence in southeast Omaha
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
Fremont Teen Arrested for Murder
White SUV damaged in 3-car accident
3 adults, 1 child injured in Millard head-on collision
La Vista mother is booked for child neglect
President Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: 25th Amendment a ‘distraction’; Trump not to blame for U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

Omaha's traffic lights project
Omaha's traffic lights project
Gov. Ricketts on 25
Gov. Ricketts shares thoughts on 25th Amendment
Saturday's almanac
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying mostly cloudy and chilly
Man gets a new heart after 5 years
Heart transplant recipient
Update: woman dead in early morning crash
34th & Martin crash