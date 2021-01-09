3 adults, 1 child injured in Millard head-on collision

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a three-car crash that sent four people to the hospital Friday Evening.

Sergeant Jason Mennig of the department’s Traffic Unit said just before 6pm, a man driving a red Honda failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The Honda was traveling southbound on 144th & Harrison St. and attempting to go east at the same time a woman driving a white SUV was heading north through the intersection.

Mennig said they both had a green light, but witnesses told police the man did not have the green arrow signaling him to turn.

In a matter of seconds, the vehicles collided and the red truck ricocheted and hit a third car. Fortunately no one was injured in that one.

But, OPD said the woman and a small child in the white SUV were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, while the driver at fault and his passenger had to be extricated from the car with jaws of life.

Their injuries were more serious.

Police also said they found drugs inside the vehicle they believed caused the crash and the driver showed signs of impairment when he arrived at the hospital.

This remains under investigation.

