Advertisement

3 adults, 1 child injured in Millard head-on collision

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a three-car crash that sent four people to the hospital Friday Evening.

Sergeant Jason Mennig of the department’s Traffic Unit said just before 6pm, a man driving a red Honda failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The Honda was traveling southbound on 144th & Harrison St. and attempting to go east at the same time a woman driving a white SUV was heading north through the intersection.

Mennig said they both had a green light, but witnesses told police the man did not have the green arrow signaling him to turn.

In a matter of seconds, the vehicles collided and the red truck ricocheted and hit a third car. Fortunately no one was injured in that one.

But, OPD said the woman and a small child in the white SUV were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, while the driver at fault and his passenger had to be extricated from the car with jaws of life.

Their injuries were more serious.

Police also said they found drugs inside the vehicle they believed caused the crash and the driver showed signs of impairment when he arrived at the hospital.

This remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround residence in southeast Omaha
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
Fremont Teen Arrested for Murder
La Vista mother is booked for child neglect
President Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: 25th Amendment a ‘distraction’; Trump not to blame for U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

Omaha's traffic lights project
Omaha's traffic lights project
Gov. Ricketts on 25
Gov. Ricketts shares thoughts on 25th Amendment
Saturday's almanac
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying mostly cloudy and chilly
Man gets a new heart after 5 years
Heart transplant recipient
Update: woman dead in early morning crash
34th & Martin crash