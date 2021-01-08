Advertisement

Wilson Church in rural Nebraska to be demolished

By Courtney Kreider
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST
SCHUYLER, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is losing a beloved piece of history.

Tuesday, the cross was removed from the Wilson Church about 15 miles northwest of Schuyler. A small congregation of neighbors gathered to reminisce before the rest of the church is demolished.

Tuesday the cross was removed from the Wilson Church near Schuyler, NE.
Tuesday the cross was removed from the Wilson Church near Schuyler, NE.(Bethany Ferguson)
Wilson Church in rural Nebraska is going to be demolished. The cross was removed from the steeple Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Wilson Church in rural Nebraska is going to be demolished. The cross was removed from the steeple Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.(Courtesy of Bethany Ferguson)

The actual teardown was originally expected to happen by the end of January, but there has been some interest in possibly salvaging the church floor and tin ceiling which has further delayed the demolition.

Wilson Church in rural Nebraska is going to be demolished. The cross was removed from the...
Wilson Church in rural Nebraska is going to be demolished. The cross was removed from the steeple Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Final demolition hasn't been scheduled yet as inquiries are made into whether the floor and ornate tin ceiling can be salvaged.(Courtesy of Bethany Ferguson)

No date for that has been set, according to the cemetery board who is responsible for the building.

The place that held family memories and prayers turned into a target for vandalism since a tornado ripped through more than 10 years ago. Since then, there’s been problems with trespassing even with doors and windows nailed shut to keep people out.

The board said it is beyond repair and they do not have the funds to fix it. They said tearing it down is a safety choice that will hopefully discourage trespassers and protect the existing cemetery from any further instances of vandalism.

The cemetery will remain open for burial services.

For those following the Wilson story...the cross was removed from the church this morning. The board hopes to construct some kind of memorial with it at the site of the church once it is taken down.

Posted by Bethany Ferguson on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

