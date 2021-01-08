Advertisement

Victim identified in 3-car fatal accident near Springfield

(Station)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Bruce Hawkins, 63, of Weeping Water has been identified as the victim involved in a 3 car injury accident at Highway 50 and Capehart Road.

According to the release from the Papillion Police Department, two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 50 when a northbound F-150 pickup crossed the center median and hit both vehicles.

Hawkins, a driver of one of the southbound vehicles, was pronounced dead on the scene. A driver from another vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A fourth vehicle received minor damage from debris.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround residence in southeast Omaha
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
Fremont Teen Arrested for Murder
White SUV damaged in 3-car accident
3 adults, 1 child injured in Millard head-on collision
La Vista mother is booked for child neglect
President Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts: 25th Amendment a ‘distraction’; Trump not to blame for U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

Omaha's traffic lights project
Omaha's traffic lights project
Gov. Ricketts on 25
Gov. Ricketts shares thoughts on 25th Amendment
Saturday's almanac
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying mostly cloudy and chilly
Man gets a new heart after 5 years
Heart transplant recipient
Update: woman dead in early morning crash
34th & Martin crash