Victim identified in 3-car fatal accident near Springfield

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Bruce Hawkins, 63, of Weeping Water has been identified as the victim involved in a 3 car injury accident at Highway 50 and Capehart Road.

According to the release from the Papillion Police Department, two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 50 when a northbound F-150 pickup crossed the center median and hit both vehicles.

Hawkins, a driver of one of the southbound vehicles, was pronounced dead on the scene. A driver from another vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A fourth vehicle received minor damage from debris.

