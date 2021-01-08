Advertisement

U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s Southern District resigns

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa has announced he is resigning on Thursday. Marc...
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa has announced he is resigning on Thursday. Marc Krickbaum said serving as United States attorney has been the “privilege” of his professional life.(kwqc, department of justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES (AP) - The U.S. Attorney based in Des Moines is resigning. Marc Krickbaum announced Thursday that he was resigning as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.

Krickbaum did not give a reason for his resignation. No replacement or interim U.S. Attorney was named.

RELATED: U.S. attorney’s office vows to prosecute any Nebraskans rioting in D.C.

President Trump appointed Krickbaum to the post in July 2017. Before that, he worked for almost a decade as a prosecutor in Chicago and Des Moines.

The federal prosecutor’s office for the Southern District hold courts in Davenport, Des Moines and Council Bluffs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
Bacon, Fortenberry respond to push for Trump’s removal under 25th Amendment
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts targets AOC tweet casting him as a racist
Omaha man suffers head and chest injuries after getting hit by snowplow

Latest News

Police were called to a southeast Omaha neighborhood on Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021.
Police surround home in southeast Omaha
Local experts weigh in on the decision to block Trump from social media pages.
Local social media experts weigh in on Trumps social-6:30PM
Nebraska health officials are trying to get creative when it comes to answering vaccine...
Vaccine questions- 6:30PM
The first shipments of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine arrived at Nebraska hospitals Monday morning.
Nebraska health officials host Facebook live to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions