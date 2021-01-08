U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s Southern District resigns

DES MOINES (AP) - The U.S. Attorney based in Des Moines is resigning. Marc Krickbaum announced Thursday that he was resigning as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.

Krickbaum did not give a reason for his resignation. No replacement or interim U.S. Attorney was named.

President Trump appointed Krickbaum to the post in July 2017. Before that, he worked for almost a decade as a prosecutor in Chicago and Des Moines.

The federal prosecutor’s office for the Southern District hold courts in Davenport, Des Moines and Council Bluffs.

